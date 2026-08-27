IPP reiterates strong support for new provinces

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): President of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan, on Thursday reiterated the party’s strong support for the creation of new provinces, stressing that Pakistan’s national interests must take precedence over personal and political considerations.

“Pakistan is more important and sacred than personal interests and politics.The creation of new provinces has become indispensable to move the country forward,” he said this while presiding over a party meeting, said a press release.

He said that providing effective relief to the people would not be possible without the creation of new provinces and smaller administrative units. “Whether anyone likes it or not, whether it is politically convenient or not, new provinces will have to be created,” he stated.

The meeting was attended by IPP Secretary General Mian Khalid Mahmood, Provincial President Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Minister Haji Anwar Ali and GB Assembly Member Imam Maalik.

The participants reaffirmed the IPP’s commitment to supporting the creation of new provinces and agreed on the need for a concrete party-level strategy to advance the issue.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that no government, office, power or position could be more important than the integrity and national interests of Pakistan. He emphasized that personal or political interests could never be placed above the country’s interests. “The government is not as important as the national interest. We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for Pakistan’s survival, development and prosperity,” he said. He further stated that smaller administrative units were essential to ensure that the problems of ordinary citizens could be resolved at their doorstep. “Those who stand with us on this principle will remain with us; those who want to leave are free to do so. No departure will affect this principled decision,” he said.

The IPP President also expressed full support for the proposed Hazara province as well as the restoration of a separate Bahawalpur province. He said that the creation of a Saraiki province, a separate province comprising Multan and other administrative units should also be considered.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the IPP would continue to extend its full support for the creation of new provinces at every forum. He added that any political party taking practical steps toward the creation of new provinces would receive the IPP’s support.

The meeting concluded with a decision to formulate and implement a concrete strategy at the party level for pursuing the creation of new provinces and smaller administrative units.