ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said investigations were underway about the matter of the interruption of power supply as it was taking effective steps to stop such type of incidents in future.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Minister of Energy Omar Ayub Khan himself was analyzing and monitoring the matters of interruption of electricity supply.

The SAPM said that non-upgradation of transmission lines made cause of power interruption across the country.

He said that during the previous governments no work was done for improving the system of transmission lines as the concerned authorities were busy in the construction of power house.

Replying to a question, he said the present government was focused to improve transmission system of the electricity as it had spent Rs 50 billion for the purpose.

Power transmission system was too old in the country so many issues regarding the electricity would be addressed after improving the system, he added.