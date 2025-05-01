Int’l Labour Day focuses on honouring efforts, hard work of workers: MD APP

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi on Thursday said that as countries across the globe observed International Labour Day, and the focus remains on honouring the efforts and hard work of workers, known as the backbone of economies.

In his video message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he said that traditionally the day observed to commemorate the struggles and achievements of the labour movement, this year’s celebrations are shadowed by growing concerns over inflation and wage disparities, he added.

He further said that Labour Day is a reminder that all workers—whether in public or private sectors—deserve fair treatment, respect, and the opportunity to earn a living wage.

MD APP also said that in response to economic pressures, several governments have taken steps to implement or adjust minimum wages. These efforts aim to provide some relief to workers, particularly those in the government sector, where newly revised minimum wage laws are being enforced, he added. However, many private-sector employees still face challenges.

He said that citizens are urging both government and employers to prioritize the well-being of workers, ensuring that wages reflect the reality of today’s economy.

This Labour Day, the message is clear: honouring workers means more than a holiday—it means building a fair and sustainable future for all, he concluded.