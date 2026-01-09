Int’l Conference on “AI & Future of Work: Digital Nations in the Next Decade” held

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (OIC-COMSTECH), and Pathfinder CITADEL, a leading technology organisation, organized an International Conference titled “AI & Future of Work: Digital Nations in the Next Decade” at the OIC-COMSTECH Secretariat, Islamabad.

The conference was held under the COMSTECH Centre for Training in AI & Emerging Technologies and the CITADEL Program, bringing together policymakers, diplomats, academics, industry leaders, AI experts, and emerging researchers from OIC member and observer states.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, in his remarks, underscored that artificial intelligence, digitalization, and emerging technologies are fundamentally reshaping economies, governance systems, and national competitiveness.

He emphasized that for OIC member and observer states, these technologies offer a historic opportunity to leapfrog traditional development pathways, improve public service delivery, strengthen national security, and enhance economic resilience. Prof. Dr. Choudhary highlighted OIC-COMSTECH’s key initiatives, including the development of an OIC-wide AI Vision, the establishment of a dedicated Centre for Training and Research on AI and Emerging Technologies, and the organization of international workshops and training programs across the OIC region.

Senator Dr. Afnan Khan, Member, Senate Standing Committee on IT, who attended the conference as Chief Guest, emphasized the role of forward-looking public policies in shaping future digital nations. He highlighted the importance of innovation-friendly regulatory frameworks, data protection mechanisms, and legislative support to ensure that artificial intelligence contributes to inclusive growth, transparency, and national development.

Mr. Ikram Sehgal, Co-Chairman, Pathfinder Group, in his remarks, stated that collaboration between international organizations, governments, academia, and industry is essential for translating AI research into real-world applications and preparing the workforce for the digital economy of the future. He announced that Pathfinder CITADEL and OIC-COMSTECH would jointly the participants of 14 AI-based start ups to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Air Vice Marshal (R) Asad Ikram, President, Pathfinder CITADEL, stated that CITADEL remains committed to advancing digital skills, strengthening cyber resilience, and supporting national and regional digital transformation agendas. He emphasized that strategic collaboration with OIC-COMSTECH will play a critical role in nurturing skilled human capital and accelerating technology-driven development across OIC countries.

Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmud, Senior Advisor, OIC-COMSTECH, highlighted the long-term strategic implications of artificial intelligence for digital nations. He emphasized the need for sustained investment in research and development, evidence-based policymaking, and regional cooperation to ensure that emerging technologies are deployed responsibly and ethically.

Dr. Sohail Munir, Chairman, Pakistan Digital Authority, in his remarks, emphasized that a coherent national digital architecture, supported by data-driven governance and interoperable digital infrastructure, is essential for building future-ready digital nations. He highlighted the importance of aligning regulatory frameworks with rapid technological innovation to deliver secure, citizen-centric digital services and to strengthen national digital competitiveness.

The conference featured participation from experts and delegates from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, and Pakistan, with virtual participation from OIC member and observer states, including Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Sudan, and the United Kingdom, ensuring diverse perspectives and productive discussions.

The inauguration ceremony ended with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between OIC-COMSTECH and Pathfinder CITADEL, a leading technology organization.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital skills development, research collaboration, and policy support for digital transformation across OIC members and observer states. The partnership will facilitate joint training programs, expert exchanges, and collaborative initiatives to enhance innovation capacity and digital readiness in the OIC region.