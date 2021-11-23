Int’l community urged to take notice of Indian war crimes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Tuesday urged the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as well as the international community to take notice, and act against the Indian war crimes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under the fascist Modi regime.

“Indian war crimes in IIOJK under fascist Modi regime. When will UN HRC and the international community take note and act?,“Shireen Mazari said in a tweet posted on her social media account.

“Genocide keeps rearing its ugly head – from Nazi Germany to Rwanda to IIOJK – because the international community cannot get out of appeasement mode till it’s too late! @mbachelet @antonioguterres,” she added.

Despite unleashing a reign of terror by the Indian occupation forces, killings and outright genocide, India manages to remain off the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom’s (USCIRF) list, which ignored the endless persecution of Kashmiris.

In IIOJK, the families of the four civilians, who were murdered in cold blood by Indian forces in fake encounters in Hyderpora locality of Srinagar have been protesting to deaf ears against the brutal killings. The police even did not allow them to mourn their dead.

Denouncing the Indian brutalities the families demanded the return of dead bodies of the martyrs; including a doctor and three traders, who were secretly buried by the Indian forces in the Hindwara area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Local media reported that people joined the families of martyred civilians including Dr Mudasir Gul and Altaf Ahmad in a protest sit-in at Press Enclave Srinagar, to demand the dead bodies so that they could accord them a proper burial.

Murdering Kashmiris in cold blood has become a pastime of Indian troops in IIOJK, which has virtually been turned into a killing field where systematic genocide of Kashmiris is being carried through such fake encounters.

Pakistan’s dossier on gross human rights violations clearly points that the history of Kashmiris’ freedom movement was full of gruesome fake encounters and killing Kashmiris in fake encounters was a policy of the fascist Modi regime.

Modi regime, in a bid to implement its dirty plan of ethnic cleansing in IIOJK, is killing Kashmiris in staged encounters. The aim is to subjugate the Kashmiri people by killing youth in fake encounters, a Kashmiri resident, fearing reprisal and resident of Srinagar said.

The cold-blooded murder of the civilians has sparked a sharp reaction from all sections of society. The pro-India Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq, in a tweet demanded an impartial probe into the civilian killings and sought Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s intervention in handing over bodies to their kin.

Using Kashmiris as a human shield and killing them in encounters has become a routine matter. Chairperson Pro-India Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufiti said that it has been a practice to dub people killed in such encounters as Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

A prominent Hurriyat activist, Mushaal Hussein Mullick termed the act as barbaric and tyrannical. Pro-Indian National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah said police themselves termed the martyred people to be civilians and how come they were murdered.

Meanwhile, heart-wrenching scenes from videos being shared on various social media platforms, of wailing family members of the Kashmiris have shocked the people.

Kashmiri and human rights activists all across the world denounced in strong terms the brutal murder of Kashmiris.

Social media including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social sites are replete with messages of people, denouncing Indian barbarism and expressing sympathy with the affected families.

The killing of Kashmiri in fake encounters is a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter, hence, it is the responsibility of the international community to intervene and stop India from massacring Kashmiris while the global rights’ bodies must take notice of fake encounters in IIOJK.