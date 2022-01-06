Intl’ community to support for addressing challenges in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday urged the international community especially Muslim countries to support for addressing multiple challenges being faced in Afghanistan.

Addressing a ceremony of distributing honorary shields among the OIC countries’ ambassadors in Islamabad, the Speaker lauded Foreign Minister Shah Mahood Qureshi and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for holding a successful 17th extraordinary session of CFMs.

He said a parliamentary committee has been formed to monitor evolving situation in Afghanistan. The Speaker called for taking joint action to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Later, shields were awarded among the ambassadors and representative of OIC countries.

Mr. Tahir Mehmood Asharfi appreciated efforts of Speaker Natioanl Assembly to streamline relations with Afghanistan especially on the basis of trade and commerce.