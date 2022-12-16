Int’l community should help go after backers, financers of terrorism in Pakistan: Bilawal

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged the international community to help Pakistan combatting and go after those who backed, supported, financed and facilitated terrorism in Pakistan.

The foreign minister, in a press briefing, after he hosted the Ministerial Conference of G-77 Plus China here, apprised the media of a dossier issued by Pakistan containing the pieces of evidence of Indian involvement in a terror attack in Johar Town area of Lahore in 2021.

He said Pakistan had also sought the United Nations to list four individuals associated with the attack in Pakistan which was aimed at targeting Pakistan’s economic engagement with China under One Belt and One Road Initiative.

He said a former Indian National Security Advisor was also on record to have confessed the Indian backing of terrorism in Pakistan.

Calling upon the Indian government to end such tactics, the foreign minister said the terrorists would not be content to attack only Pakistan rather one day they would hit India too.

“We should finally work together to put an end to this longstanding point of irritation between the two countries… Let us look to the future and ensure to going forward,” he remarked.

