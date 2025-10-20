Interpol-FIA puts handcuffs on murder fugitive flown from Saudi Arabia

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Islamabad arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a woman’s murder case after his capture in Saudi Arabia, and handed him over to the Punjab Police.

An FIA official told APP on Monday that the accused, Abdul Razzaq, had killed a woman last year and fled abroad. Acting on a Red Notice issued by Interpol Islamabad in coordination with Interpol Riyadh, he was arrested in Saudi Arabia and later shifted to Islamabad Airport.

An official added that Abdul Razzaq was wanted by Punjab Police in a murder case registered at Sadran Police Station, Gujranwala, under relevant sections.

The FIA official said the arrest was made possible due to close liaison between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Riyadh. After his arrival, FIA Immigration formally handed the suspect over to Punjab Police officials for further legal proceedings.

Officials reaffirmed FIA’s commitment to continue its crackdown against fugitives and criminals involved in heinous crimes, stressing that no offender hiding abroad will be allowed to escape justice.