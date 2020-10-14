International White Cane Safety Day on October 15

RAWALPINDI, Oct 14 (APP): International White Cane Safety Day will be observed on October 15.

According to a statement issued here, an organization of special persons, Voice of Special Person (VSP), will arrange a function at Faiz ul Islam Complex in which white canes and other prizes will be distributed among blind and visually impaired persons.

White Cane Safety Day is observed across the world on October 15 every year since 1964 to mark the highlight the achievements and importance of visually impaired people in the world.