International MOIC Summit concludes in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):The International Model Organization of Islamic Cooperation (MOIC) Summit Pakistan 2025 concluded after four days of discussions centred on “Diplomacy for Sustainable Development in the Islamic World.”

Held from December 21, the summit was organised by the Youth Advocacy Network (YAN) in partnership with the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP).

The event brought together policymakers, diplomats, youth leaders and civil society representatives.

Among the participants were PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, ICYF President Taha Ayhan, former foreign ministry official Ambassador Ata Munim Shahid, and National Assembly members Amnah Batool and Kiran Dar.

During the summit, YAN Chief Executive Officer Fsahat Ul-Hassan, who also serves as Vice President (Asia) of ICYF, was nominated as Coordinator to the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The programme included Model OIC committee simulations, policy dialogues and academic engagements involving universities, highlighting the role of higher education institutions in youth leadership development.

Meetings were also held with the Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar.

On the sidelines, ICYF signed memorandums of understanding with the University of Management and Technology and the University of Home Economics to strengthen academic cooperation.

A high-level policy panel at the Prime Minister’s Office underscored the need for closer coordination among governments, youth institutions, civil society, and development partners to address shared challenges across the Islamic world.

The closing ceremony presented outcomes of the MOIC simulations, recognised outstanding delegates, and reaffirmed the role of youth in diplomacy, climate action, humanitarian response, and sustainable development.

Organisers said the summit reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to youth-led diplomacy and multilateral cooperation within the OIC framework.