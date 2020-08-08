International institutions acknowledge govt’s economic management despite COVID-19: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said international institutions acknowledged Pakistan government’s economic management despite Covid-19 whcih was an outstanding achievement.

In a tweet, the minister tagged a newspaper report which had the headline “Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s outlook to ‘Stable’ from ‘under review for downgrade’.”

The newspaper report said, “Moody’s Investors Service on Saturday confirmed Pakistan’s B3 credit rating with a stable outlook, as it concludes the review for downgrade initiated on May 14, 2020”.