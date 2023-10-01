International Coffee Day: Islamabad witnesses flourishing trend of coffee cafes

ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP): The coffee culture is experiencing a remarkable surge with an increasing number of cafes popping up across Islamabad.

Many independent coffee cafes have sprung up, showcasing local entrepreneurship. Not to be left behind, international coffee chains have also recognized the potential of the market as several renowned brands have opened outlets in the federal capital, providing a familiar experience to global coffee enthusiasts.

Islamabad’s coffee cafes boast diverse coffee menus, offering everything from classic espresso and cappuccinos to specialty brews like pour-over, cold brew, and unique flavored concoctions.

According to coffee enthusiasts, this trend reflects the evolving tastes and lifestyles of the city’s residents, as well as a growing appreciation for the coffee experience. They said this phenomenon highlights not only the changing preferences of the city’s residents but also the economic and social impacts of the coffee culture boom.

“The traditional tea culture that has long been dominant in the federal capital is seeing a formidable challenger in coffee. This shift is evident in the increasing number of cafes, each offering its own unique blend of flavors, ambiance, and experiences, they added.

In a talk with APP, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi, the Saudi Press Attaché, shared that when he feels fatigued from his official duties, he enjoys unwinding with a cup of coffee at one of the upscale cafes situated in Islamabad’s affluent districts.

He was of the view that coffee cafes have become more than just places to enjoy a cup of joe as they serve as meeting spots for professionals, cozy corners for students, and social hubs for friends and families.

Dr. Naif said Islamabad’s coffee culture is on the rise, reshaping the city’s social and economic landscape with every passing day and has created numerous job opportunities in the service industry, from baristas and waitstaff to managers and chefs.

He said the future looks promising for coffee culture in Islamabad as more people develop a taste for it, adding that the trend is not just limited to the city center; coffee cafes are spreading to various neighborhoods, making coffee accessible to a broader demographic.

Keeping in view the significance of the day, he also shared a rare picture of Shah Faisal preparing to drink a cup of coffee while attending an air show at Northolt Air Base in London on October 1, 1939, on his social media account.

📌 1 اکتوبر

بین الاقوامی کافی ڈے ☕️ سن 1939 میں لندن (نارتھولٹ ایئر فورس بیس) میں ایک ایئر شو میں شرکت کے دوران

شاہ فیصل کی ایک نایاب تصویر جس میں وہ کافی پینے کی تیاری کر رہے ہیں۔#WorldCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/KlKA9Z5WOh — Dr. Naif Alotaibi (@Dr_Naif777) October 1, 2023

As the world marks ‘International Coffee Day’ on October 1, the theme for this year’s celebration, “Promoting the Right to a Safe and Healthy Working Environment in the Coffee Supply Chain”, underscores the importance of ensuring the welfare of those responsible for bringing our favorite morning brew to our cups.

Coffee is more than just a drink; it is a global phenomenon, with over 2.25 billion cups consumed daily worldwide. The economic significance of coffee extends to millions of farmers and laborers who rely on coffee cultivation for their livelihoods.

However, coffee production has often been associated with labor-intensive and challenging working conditions, highlighting the urgency of promoting safe and healthy workplaces within the industry.

Coffee is more than just a source of energy and pleasure; it offers several health benefits when consumed in moderation.

According to a study, coffee can boost mental alertness, provide antioxidants, reduce the risk of certain diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and type 2 diabetes and enhance physical performance.