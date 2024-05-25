International clinical trial day observed

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Maroof International Hospital (MIH) has celebrated International Clinical Trial Day to highlight the crucial role of clinical trials in medical advancements.

Key speakers provided compelling statistics and committed to furthering research excellence.

Dr Waqar Hafeez, Executive Director, Research Department, MIH emphasized the surge in clinical trials in Pakistan.

“Data from clinicaltrials.gov reveals a dramatic increase in the number of clinical trials as 469 conducted in 2023 compared to just 215 in 2019,” he highlighted, underscoring the critical need for robust clinical research, especially post-COVID.

Chairman Naseer Ahmed congratulated the research team for their commitment to excellence.

Dr Mujtaba Qadri and Dr Mir Waheed have been the pioneers, and under Dr Saboora Waris leadership, our clinical trial unit has achieved new heights,” he said.

Haroon Naseer CEO MIH, reaffirmed the hospital’s dedication to advancing medical research.

“We will continue pushing the boundaries of medical research to ensure our patients receive the most advanced and effective treatments,” he said, praising the MIH research department’s growth from humble beginnings to a national leader.

Dr. Mir Abdul Waheed, Medical Director, celebrated the unit’s dedication to life-saving research, announcing, “Our renewal of the DRAP license for Maroof Clinical Trial Unit is a testament to our commitment to conducting high-quality and safe clinical research.”

Dr. Saboora Waris, Director of Research and Quality, highlighted Pakistan’s potential in the clinical trial industry.

“Our genetic diversity and high disease burden make us an ideal location for impactful clinical research,” she noted, recognizing historical figures like Avicenna and James Lind for their foundational contributions.

Dr. Gulafshana Hafeez, IRB Chairperson, emphasized the importance of ethical oversight in clinical research, ensuring patient safety and research integrity.

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Chairman, Musarat Naseer shared a touching story of a relative who benefited from an oncology trial, significantly improving her life expectancy.

“This personal experience underscores the life-changing impact of clinical research,” she shared.