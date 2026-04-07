Intermittent rain in Capital; 48-hour monitoring, teams deployed across Low-lying areas

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP): Intermittent rain continued in the federal capital over the past 48 hours, prompting action from the district administration.

In this regard, field teams were deployed across low-lying areas to manage water flow and keep roads open. Officials said coordination with traffic police is ongoing to reduce disruption during the rain spell.

On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners remained present in the field to supervise operations and review conditions in different sectors.

Teams carried out visits to low-lying areas where water accumulation is reported during rain. Additional sanitation staff were deployed to ensure drainage. Officials said de-watering pumps and other equipment are being used to remove standing water from affected points.

The administration stated that monitoring of drains is also in progress. Assistant Commissioners are keeping a close watch on water flow in nullahs to prevent overflow and blockages. Field staff have been instructed to respond quickly in case of any obstruction.

Coordination with traffic police is also underway to maintain the flow of vehicles on main roads and link roads. Officials said efforts are being made to reduce delays and manage congestion during peak hours.

The district administration said all departments are working in coordination to handle the situation. Residents have been advised to take caution while traveling during rain and to avoid low-lying areas where water may collect.

Authorities said monitoring will continue until weather conditions improve and normal flow of daily activities is restored.