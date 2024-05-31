Interior secretary visits Kabul; shares probe findings on Besham attack

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha visited Kabul on Thursday and held a detailed meeting with the Interim Afghan Deputy Minister for Interior, Muhammad Nabi Omari, on the special directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, which focused on the terror attack of March 26, 2024 in Besham, the secretary interior shared the findings of the Government of Pakistan into the attack and sought Afghanistan’s assistance in apprehending the perpetrators, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The Afghan side reiterated its commitment to prevent the use of their soil for any terrorist activity against other countries, including Pakistan.

The Afghan side also agreed to examine the findings of the investigation and expressed the resolve to work with the Pakistan side to take the investigation to its logical conclusion.

The two sides agreed to remain engaged to confront the threat posed by terrorism to regional countries and to address the concerns raised by Pakistan.