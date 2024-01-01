Interior secretary takes notice of firing incident on Moulana Fazal Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): The Interior Secretary has taken notice of the incident of the firing on the convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and sought a detailed report.

According to the spokesperson of the Interior Minister, “Malevolent forces will not be permitted to sow chaos and disorder in the country.”

The spokesperson conveyed this message through an official statement from the minister’s office.

Moreover, the spokesperson emphasized that all necessary measures will be implemented to guarantee the peace and safety of the public.