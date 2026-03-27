Interior secretary reviews security, road projects in capital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha on Friday chaired a meeting to review security measures and major road projects in Islamabad, directing officials to complete the works on time and ensure environmental clearances.



Held at CDA Headquarters, the meeting was told that gates had been installed at various entry points in the capital and that work on security fencing was under way.

Participants also reviewed progress on the Kashmir Chowk underpass, 11th Avenue, Service Road East on Islamabad Expressway, the Margalla Avenue-Motorway M-1 link and Ataturk Avenue.

Officials said the schemes were aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity.

Secretary Agha asked the CDA, Islamabad administration and police to ensure timely completion of security-related works, and called for a beautification plan for the Kashmir Chowk project.

He also directed that Pak-EPA environmental assessment studies be completed for all projects.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the authority would ensure timely completion of the schemes while maintaining construction quality.