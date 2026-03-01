Interior secretary reviews security arrangements at Islamabad checkposts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP): Secretary for Interior Capt (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha visited various security checkposts in the federal capital to review measures taken for maintaining law and order, officials said.

He was accompanied by Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and other senior officers.

During the visit, officials briefed the interior secretary on arrangements put in place to ensure the safety of residents.

According to the briefing, police personnel have been deployed round the clock at all checkposts across the capital, with strict monitoring of entry and exit points to prevent any untoward incidents.

Authorities informed the secretary that vehicles and motorcycles entering Islamabad are being subjected to checks as part of heightened security measures.

The process of affixing M-Tags on vehicles and motorcycles is also underway, with officials describing it as part of efforts to strengthen monitoring and documentation.

All checkposts, officials added, are being monitored through the Islamabad Safe City surveillance system and other modern technologies to ensure effective oversight.

Capt (retd) Agha directed police and district administration officials to remain vigilant and perform their duties with diligence, emphasising that no negligence in matters of law and order would be tolerated.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the security situation and reaffirmed the resolve to make Islamabad one of the safest cities in the country.