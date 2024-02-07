Interior ministry set up control room to monitor security situation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): The Ministry of Interior has established a control room to monitor the overall security situation of the country during the general elections 2024.

The control room will remain operational at all times and the security situation is being monitored to avoid untoward incidents, said a news release on Wednesday.

The control room included representatives of all relevant institutions including the Interior department, police and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to perform their duties in the control room and will remain vigilant in this regard.

Continuous liaison is being maintained with the provincial, regional and district control room. Additionally, information sharing between law enforcement agencies and other relevant agencies is being ensured through this room.

The control room will give timely response to resolve the complains or accident in case of any emergency.