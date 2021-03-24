ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said that the ministry has approved deployment of Rangers outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office on Punjab government’s request.

Addressing a news conference, he said the Punjab government had requested the federal government to maintain law and order in the provincial capital ahead of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz appearance before the NAB, on Friday (March 26).

The minister clarified that the Punjab police would lead from the front in providing security to the NAB’s Lahore office.

Earlier, the NAB, Lahore sought foolproof security from the Law Enforcement Agencies including Punjab police and Rangers to protect its building from the PML-N goons.

The NAB also asked the authorities concerned to declare its Lahore office ‘red zone’ after the PML-N directed to its political leadership to accompany Maryam during her appearing before the anti-graft watchdog.

He said PML-N vice president intends to secure interim bail from Lahore High Court ahead of her hearing and at the same time, convincing people to gather outside NAB on March 26.

“A genuine political leader do not use workers as a shield rather lead them from the front.” said the minster.

He said, PML-N’s show of power outside NAB office is not for the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but to pressurize the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The opposition’s moves had always provided political benefits to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he maintained.

He noted that both the parties PPP and PML-N had always dug political pit falls for each others and there were many instances in that regard. Now, they disagreed with each others over the selection of leader of the opposition in the Senate.

Criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement chief, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s political career has come to an end and now he had become a rolling stone between the PML-N and PPP.

The Interior minister made a passionate appeal to the masses to refrain from participating in any public gathering as Lahore had witnessed a spike in the corona virus cases with 14 percent positivity rate.