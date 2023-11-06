Interior Minister vows wipe out terrorism from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt. Col. Muhammad Hasan Haider and other soldiers in the operation against terrorists in Tirah Valley on Monday.

Sharing grief with the families of the martyrs, the minister prayed for the martyred Lt. Col. and other martyrs.

In his message, the minister said that the security forces fought bravely and brought the three terrorists to their logical end.

Martyrs are the real heroes of the nation and the glory of the beloved country, said Sarfraz Bugti

The whole nation salutes the martyrs, the minister said adding that the eternal sacrifices of the security forces are unforgettable and the entire nation stands with them in the fight against terrorism.