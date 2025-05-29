Interior Minister Visits Injured Policeman at PIMS Hospital

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited PIMS Hospital today to meet Police Constable Jafar Jahangir, who was injured in a recent robbery-related shooting incident. The Minister praised the constable’s courage and expressed his best wishes for a full recovery.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi directed doctors to ensure the constable receives the best possible medical care and stated that no effort should be spared in his treatment. “We are all standing with you and praying for your speedy recovery,” he told the injured officer.

The Interior Minister also paid tribute to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sudheer Ahmad Abbasi, who was martyred in the same incident. He described him as a brave and professional officer and assured that the government would fully support the martyr’s family.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Islamabad IG Ali Nasir Rizvi, Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon, and other senior officials accompanied the Minister during the visit.

The tragic incident took place last night when robbers opened fire on police personnel, resulting in the martyrdom of ASI Sudheer Abbasi and injuries to Constable Jafar Jahangir.