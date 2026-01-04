Interior Minister visits FIA Karachi Zone; chairs special meeting, reviews FIA’s performance

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the FIA Karachi Zone and chaired a special meeting. During the meeting, the Interior Minister reviewed the performance of the FIA Karachi Zone and South Zone.

The interior minister ordered a comprehensive crackdown against the money-laundering mafia and directed that major money launderers be dealt with firmly. He instructed that the entire money trail of those involved in money laundering be exposed. He stated that the hawala–hundi business would not be tolerated under any circumstances and that indiscriminate action must be visibly ensured.

The federal interior minister also ordered effective action against agent mafias involved in human smuggling. He said that elements who deceive innocent people with false promises of employment abroad deserve no leniency. Action against the agents’ mafia must be taken without any pressure.

Mohsin Naqvi further stated that those involved in the business of counterfeit medicines were playing with human lives and that such elements engaged in this heinous trade must be brought to justice.

He said that the shortage of human resources in the FIA Karachi Zone would be addressed on a priority basis. FIA officers will be provided with all necessary resources; however, they must enhance the institution’s reputation through their performance, he added.

During the briefing, it was informed that over the past four months, 20 agents involved in human smuggling have been arrested, and non-custom-paid goods and drugs worth Rs. 140 million have been seized. A Facilitation Center has also been established at Karachi Airport for the convenience of passengers.

The minister sought performance reports from in-charge officers regarding their respective circles and directed them to work with greater diligence.

The Director, FIA Karachi Zone, briefed the Interior Minister.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General FIA South Mujahid Akbar Khan, Deputy Director Anti-Money Laundering, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption, Deputy Director Anti-Smuggling, Deputy Director Immigration, Deputy Director Crimes, Deputy Director Commercial Banking, along with all Deputy Directors and concerned officials.