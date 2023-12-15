Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday offered Jumma prayer at Darbar Aliya Eidgah Sharif where he was welcomed by Pir Hasan Hasibur Rahman.

On his arrival at Eidgah Sharif, the interior minister also met with Sajjada Nashin Pir Naqibur Rehman and Hasan Hasibur Rehman.

The minister during the meeting said that conspiracies are being continuously made against Pakistan and it was attacked sometimes in the name of Islam and sectarianism.

He said that Islam has nothing to do with these foreign terrorists and all sections of the society will have to play a role to foil these conspiracies.

The minister said it was the responsibility of the scholars and Ulemas and Inshallah we will win the war against terrorism as we are on the right path and falsehood will be eradicated.

The minister said there would be peace in the country soon, adding that the spirit of the wounded soldiers at DI Khan was exemplary.

Sajjada Nashin Pir Naqibur Rahman prayed for the progress, peace and security for the country.