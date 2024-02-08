Interior Minister visits control room, poling station

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz on visited the Control Room, Safe City Islamabad and Polling Station of the Ministry of Interior on Thursday along with the Secretary interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IG Islamabad.

On arrival at the control room, the Coordinator National Action Plan briefed the Interior Minister regarding the security situation during the general elections in the country.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the smooth polling process across the country and said that no major untoward incident occurred during the election.

The martyrdom of a jawan in the attack on the Quick Response Force in Tank is very sad said the minister adding that the polling process is being closely monitored across the country.

He said that no one would be allowed to violate the law and order situation and hoped that the process of elections would be completed peacefully throughout the country.

Moreover, the Interior Minister also visited Safe City Islamabad along with Dr Good Luck Jonathan, Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad gave a detailed briefing regarding law and order in the city and polling in the capital and informed that the Election process in Islamabad is going on peacefully.

IGP told the minister that at present no complaint has been received of any untoward incident in any constituency.