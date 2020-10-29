Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coexistence

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday said that Islamophobia is posing a serious threat and tolerance and coexistence are the need of the hour.

“Honor of the Prophet (PBUH) must be protected by all means,” he expressed these views in a meeting with the Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese here at the Ministry of Interior.

During the meeting, bilateral ties and areas of mutual interest were also brought under discussion.

Elaborating on his views regarding the statement of French President, the Federal Minister said that the words of French president had hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

He said that the increasing concept of Islamophobia is alarming. “Tolerance and coexisting are very important in current context”.

Hateful comments and discriminatory approach will create unrest, he said.

While discussing regional peace, the Federal Minister said that solution of Kashmir problem is mandatory for achieving peace in Asia.

Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that the Government of Pakistan, specifically the Ministry of Interior will provide all possible support to further improve the bilateral ties and mutual cooperation.

The Ambassador appreciated the cooperation from all ends and said that we hope the relationship between the two countries will strengthen over time.

He also spoke about cultural promotion and areas related to language understanding at both ends.

He said that Pakistani community has grown stronger in Italy over the years and the relations between the two sides have been very stable.