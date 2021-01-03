Interior Minister seeks Mach incident report from IG

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday while strongly condemning killing of innocent coal miners in Mach (Balochistan), sought report into the tragic incident from Inspector General Balochistan.

In a tweet, the Interior Minister said terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs and those involved in this heinous act deserved no leniency.

مچھ کے علاقے گشتری میں کارکنوں پر حملے کی شدید مذمت.

وزیر داخلہ نے آئی جی بلوچستان سے رپورٹ طلب کرلی۔

دہشتگر اپنے مذموم مقاصد میں کامیاب نہیں ہونگے ،افسوس ناک واقعہ کی جنتی بھی مذمت کی جائے کم ہے۔

واقعہ میں ملوث عناصر کسی بھی رعایت کے مستحق نہیں ۔1/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 3, 2021

He said such cowardly and inhumane act could not bow down our nation’s commitment. The minister prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and early recovery of the injured into the incident.

اس طرح واقعات ہماری بہادر قوم کے عزم کو متزلزل نہیں کرسکتے ۔

اللہ تعالی شہید ہونے والے کے درجات بلند فرمائے اور زخمیوں کو جلد صحت یاب کرے آمین۔2/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister also visited home of student Usama Satti who was killed on Saturday in tragic police incident.

گزشتہ روز افسوسناک پولیس واقعہ میں طالب علم (مرحوم) اسامہ ستی کے لواحقین سے اظہار افسوس . اور مرحوم کے لواحقین سے دلی ہمدردی کا اظہار ۔ انشاءاللہ واقعے میں ملوث تمام افراد کو قانون کی گرفت میں سخت سے سخت سزا دی جائے گی. pic.twitter.com/N8k378RROK — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 3, 2021

He condoled with the family members of Usama Satti and prayed for the departed soul.

The minister said that stern punishment would be given to the officials involved in the incident.