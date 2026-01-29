Interior minister praises security forces for eliminating three militants in Bannu

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the police and security forces for a successful operation against militants belonging to the “Fitna-e-Khawarij” group in the Bannu region.

“I commend the police and security forces for sending three terrorists to hell,” Naqvi said, paying tribute to the personnel involved in the joint operation.

The minister noted that the timely and coordinated action of the police and security forces thwarted the terrorists’ malicious plans. He praised their professionalism, saying that their expertise continues to play a crucial role in maintaining peace across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We highly appreciate the joint efforts of the police and security forces for the restoration of peace in the province,” Naqvi stated.

He added that with the support of the nation, militants of the “Fitna-e-Khawarij” group are being completely eliminated. “These terrorists will not be allowed to find refuge anywhere,” the interior minister affirmed.