Interior Minister praises security forces for eliminating Indian-Sponsored Terrorists in KP

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for their successful operations against Indian-sponsored terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commending the forces for their professionalism, Naqvi lauded the elimination of five terrorists linked to “Fitna-e-Hindustan” and said the swift operations were a reflection of the forces’ commitment and bravery.

“The timely and effective operations of our security forces have sent five Indian-sponsored terrorists to hell,” said the Interior Minister.

Naqvi expressed pride in the courageous sons of the nation, stating that every Pakistani is proud of the brave security personnel.

“We highly appreciate the successful actions taken against Indian-sponsored terrorists and their facilitators,” he added.

The Interior Minister stressed that the fate of all terrorists and their supporters would be a humiliating death and affirmed that, with the full support of the nation, all such elements would be eliminated.

“With the nation’s support, we will wipe out Indian-sponsored terrorism completely,” Naqvi said.