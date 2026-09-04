Interior Minister praises security forces after 36 militants killed in Balochistan operations

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday commended Pakistan’s security forces following a series of operations in Balochistan that resulted in the killing of 36 militants in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi.

In a statement, Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful operations against militants identified by the government as Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij. He said the elimination of 36 militants during coordinated actions in different parts of Balochistan reflected the forces’ operational capabilities and commitment to maintaining security.

The interior minister praised the professionalism of the security personnel involved in the operations and acknowledged their efforts in responding to security threats. He said the forces had thwarted the plans of militant elements seeking to destabilize the country.

Naqvi also saluted the determination of security forces for continuing sustained operations against militant networks. He noted that the forces have been conducting effective actions in different regions to counter terrorism and prevent attacks on civilians and state institutions.

He reiterated that operations against militant groups would continue until the threat of terrorism would be fully eliminated. He said security agencies remained committed to pursuing those involved in violence and ensuring that terrorist networks were dismantled.

The interior minister emphasized that Pakistan’s fight against terrorism required continued national unity and support for the institutions responsible for maintaining peace and security. He said the people of Pakistan stood alongside the security forces in efforts to counter terrorism and safeguard the country.