Interior Minister praises security forces after 11 militants killed in KP, Balochistan operations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday praised Pakistan’s security forces for carrying out successful intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where 11 militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan were killed.

The minister said the operations demonstrated the preparedness and professional capabilities of the security forces and helped prevent terrorist plans in different areas.

In a statement, Mohsin Naqvi commended the security forces for conducting effective intelligence-based operations against militant elements. He said the elimination of 11 terrorists reflected the professionalism, commitment, and operational readiness of the forces.

The interior minister said security personnel acted in a timely manner and thwarted the intentions of terrorist groups through coordinated action. He noted that such operations play an important role in maintaining peace and protecting citizens from security threats.

Naqvi paid tribute to the officers and personnel who took part in the operations. He said the courage and dedication shown by the security forces continue to strengthen the country’s efforts against terrorism.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting all measures aimed at eliminating terrorism and maintaining stability across the country. He said the sacrifices and services of security personnel are recognized and valued at every level.

Mohsin Naqvi also emphasized that the people of Pakistan stand alongside their security forces in the fight against terrorism. He said national unity remains essential for defeating militant groups and ensuring lasting peace.