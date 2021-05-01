Interior Minister pays tribute to valiant workers

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday paid tributes to the valiant workers and laborers in the country and abroad.

In his special message on the eve of International Labor Day, the minister said the incumbent government was making all out efforts for rights of laborers.

He said development of country was linked with the welfare of laborers. If the laborers are satisfied then country is prosperous and on the track of development, the minister added.

He said respect to laborers and immediate payment against his hard work is real piousness. The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf led government was fully committed to enhance the welfare of workers and their families as well as to raise their standard of living.