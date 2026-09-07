Interior Minister pays tribute to PAF on Air Force Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Air Force Day, saying that September 7 remains a landmark day in the country’s history and reflects the courage and professional capability demonstrated by PAF personnel during the 1965 war.

In his message issued on Air Force Day, the minister said the Pakistan Air Force played a key role in defending the country during the war and successfully responded to enemy aggression. He noted that the performance of PAF pilots and personnel during the war became an important chapter in Pakistan’s military history.

Mohsin Naqvi particularly remembered Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam (M.M. Alam), describing his actions as one of the most notable events of the 1965 war. He said M.M. Alam achieved a historic feat by shooting down five enemy aircraft within a short span of time, a record that continues to be remembered in the history of aerial warfare.

The minister stated that the nation takes pride in the professional standards, operational capability, and service of the Pakistan Air Force. He said PAF officers and personnel have consistently demonstrated commitment to the defense of the country and have fulfilled their responsibilities with dedication.

Naqvi said the guardians of Pakistan’s air frontiers remain prepared at all times to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He added that the force continues to maintain a high level of readiness to meet any challenge.

Paying tribute to martyrs and veterans, the interior minister said their sacrifices have strengthened the country’s defense and contributed to national security. He acknowledged the role played by those who laid down their lives in the line of duty and those who served with distinction in protecting the country.

The minister further said that Air Force Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation’s martyrs and war veterans.

Mohsin Naqvi said the spirit of patriotism and commitment displayed by PAF officers and personnel continues to inspire future generations. He emphasized that their service reflects dedication to national duty and the protection of the country.

The minister said the nation will remember the contributions and sacrifices of Pakistan Air Force heroes. He added that their role in defending the country remains a source of pride and respect for the people of Pakistan.