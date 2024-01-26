Interior Minister offers Jumma prayer in Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Dr. Gohar Ejaz on Friday offered Jumma prayer in the capital’s largest and beautiful Faisal Mosque.

The caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar had instructed to offer Namaz-e-Istiska across the country for rains across the country, necessary to deal with drought like situation causing serious threats to the health of human lives, especially the children.

After the prayers, the minister said that Faisal Mosque was a national asset of Pakistan and its beautification needed special attention. He directed the Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to complete the decoration work of the mosque as soon as possible.