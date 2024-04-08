Interior Minister Naqvi strongly condemns explosion in Khuzdar

Mohsin Naqvi
ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the explosion in Khuzdar, Balochistan and has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the blast .
In his message, the Federal Interior Minister has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for patience.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the blast. He said that the government, security forces And the people are determined in the war against terrorism and this scourge will be eradicated from the land of Pakistan.

