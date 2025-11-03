Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations against militants in KP

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 03 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday lauded the security forces for their successful operations against militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, commending their professionalism, courage and dedication to maintaining peace in the country.

The minister praised the forces for eliminating three militants, saying their timely and effective actions had thwarted the nefarious designs of extremist elements.

“Security forces have crushed the evil intentions of the Khawarij through swift and decisive action,” Naqvi said, adding, “I salute their bravery and stand proud of the professionalism displayed by our officers and soldiers.”

Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to lasting peace and stability, noting that the security forces remain determined and resolute in their mission to safeguard Pakistan.