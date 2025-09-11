Thursday, September 11, 2025
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for crushing India-Backed Terror Network in KP

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded Pakistan’s security forces for their successful operations against terrorists linked to “Fitna al-Hindustan” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), commending their bravery and professionalism.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Naqvi highlighted the elimination of 19 Khariji (outlawed) terrorists during the operations, calling it a testament to the forces’ operational excellence.
“Pakistan’s brave security forces have foiled the nefarious designs of India’s proxy, Fitna al-Khawarij,” the minister said, adding that “the nation is proud of its courageous security forces.”
He noted that the operations had achieved significant milestones in dismantling terror networks operating in the region. “The people of Pakistan stand firmly with the security forces,” Naqvi said, emphasizing that the nation views these victories with great admiration.
Reaffirming the government’s resolve, Naqvi stated, “With the support of the people, we will, God willing, eliminate India-sponsored terrorism from our soil.”
