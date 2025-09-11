Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 77th death anniversary, lauding his extraordinary struggle for the creation of Pakistan and the empowerment of the subcontinent’s Muslims.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Naqvi said that Quaid-e-Azam gave the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent a vision, an identity, and an independent homeland. “Jinnah led the Muslims out of bondage and guided them to the goal of a sovereign state,” he noted.

Highlighting Jinnah’s unmatched leadership qualities, Naqvi remarked, “His character combined moral integrity, honesty in speech, and steadfastness in action—traits rarely witnessed in history.” He added that through tireless effort, courage, and perseverance, Jinnah transformed a community into a nation.

Naqvi emphasized that Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen would enjoy justice, equality, and dignity. He praised Jinnah’s stance on minority rights as a pinnacle of ethical statecraft and recalled that Jinnah regarded women as a cornerstone of national development.

“Jinnah believed true leadership rose above self-interest to serve the greater national good and considered the state a sacred trust of the people,” Naqvi said. “His vision was for Pakistan to be a fair, dignified, knowledge-loving state founded on equality and mutual respect.”

The minister noted that even after 77 years, Jinnah’s philosophy continues to guide Pakistan’s decisions, direction, and national identity. “Faith, Unity, and Discipline remain Jinnah’s greatest bequest to us—they are the spirit of Pakistan,” he concluded.