Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Allama Shah Owais Noorani

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Secretary General Allama Shah Owais Noorani. The meeting included a detailed discussion on religious harmony, tolerance and national unity.

It was agreed during the meeting that no action would be taken against any innocent person, and all of the innocent will be released. Both leaders also agreed that no madrassa will be closed. They also agreed that the miscreants will be dealt with strictly.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. He emphasized that taking up arms against the state can never be allowed. “There is no place for miscreants and extremists in the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam,” he said, adding that elements spreading unrest, chaos, and extremism will be dealt with an iron hand.

The Interior Minister acknowledged the valuable role of religious scholars in promoting interfaith harmony and patience, stating that all segments of society must play their part in ensuring lasting peace, tolerance, and harmony. He further said that the promotion of religious education is a collective responsibility.

Allama Shah Owais Noorani assured full cooperation to the government in promoting sustainable peace, tolerance, and brotherhood across the country.