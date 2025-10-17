Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauds Security Forces for foiling the terrorist attack in Mir Ali

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the Security Forces for foiling a terrorist attack in Mir Ali. He appreciated the professional capabilities of the Security Forces for eliminating four militants.

Mohsin Naqvi said, “I salute the brave sons of the soil who crushed the evil designs of the terrorists.” He added that the Security Forces, through their timely and effective action, brought the terrorists to a dreadful end. He further stated that the entire nation is proud of the courageous personnel of the security forces.