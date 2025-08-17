Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Federal Reserve Police to Intensify Rescue & Relief Operations for Swat

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):On the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, teams of the Federal Reserve Police are actively participating in rescue and relief operations for flood victims in Swat. Under the leadership of Commandant Riaz Nazir Gara, the force’s teams are carrying out rescue and relief work in various affected areas.

Led by District Officer Federal Reserve Police Maria, the personnel have rescued many victims. Medical teams of the Federal Reserve Police are also providing first aid to the injured. Following the Interior Minister’s directives, the Federal Reserve Police teams shifted the victims to safe places.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the resolve and commitment of Commandant Riaz Nazir Gara, District Officer Swat Maria and their teams. He directed that proper accommodation and provision of three meals a day be ensured for the affected families.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that in this testing time, the personnel of the Federal Reserve Police are standing shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters in distress, and the victims must be looked after like family.