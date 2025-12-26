Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Takhti Khel Terror Attack, Praises KP Police for Swift Action

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack carried out by militants in Takhti Khel area of Lakki Marwat, terming the assailants “Khawarij.”

Expressing deep sorrow over the death of a civilian in the incident, the minister offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

Naqvi lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for their timely and effective response, which resulted in killing five militants and foiling their “malicious designs.” He said the professionalism and courage displayed by the police force deserved high praise.

“I pay tribute to the brave sons of the KP Police,” he stated, adding that the force had written a new chapter of bravery and sacrifice in the country’s war against terrorism.