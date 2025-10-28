Wednesday, October 29, 2025
HomeNationalInterior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Tehran for one-day official visit
National

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Tehran for one-day official visit

5
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on a one-day official visit. Upon his arrival at the airport, he was warmly received by Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister Ali Zeinwand, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, and other senior officials.
During his stay, Minister Naqvi will attend the ECO Interior Ministers’ Conference being held in Tehran.
He is also scheduled to hold important meetings with senior Iranian officials to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation between the two neighboring countries.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan