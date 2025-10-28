Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Tehran for one-day official visit

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on a one-day official visit. Upon his arrival at the airport, he was warmly received by Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister Ali Zeinwand, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, and other senior officials.

During his stay, Minister Naqvi will attend the ECO Interior Ministers’ Conference being held in Tehran.

He is also scheduled to hold important meetings with senior Iranian officials to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation between the two neighboring countries.