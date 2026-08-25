Interior Minister meets US Ambassador, discusses regional stability, expanded cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday met with US Ambassador Natalie Baker in Islamabad, where both sides discussed regional developments, peace and stability, and ways to strengthen Pakistan-US cooperation in key sectors.

The meeting also focused on police training programs and joint efforts against organized crime, drug trafficking, and human smuggling.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the overall situation in the region and matters related to peace and stability. They reviewed the state of Pakistan-US bilateral relations and discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation across different fields.

Both sides talked about expanding exchange programs and professional training opportunities for police officers to improve cooperation and capacity building.

The minister and the US ambassador also agreed on the need to strengthen joint efforts against organized crime, narcotics trafficking, and human smuggling. They emphasized the importance of coordinated action and information sharing to address these cross-border challenges.

Ambassador Natalie Baker appreciated the diplomatic role played by Pakistan’s Field Marshal in promoting peace and stability in the region. She acknowledged the significance of continued engagement and dialogue in supporting regional security and cooperation.

Federal Secretary for Interior was also present during the meeting.