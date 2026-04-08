Interior minister meets Fazlur Rehman, discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday, where the two leaders held a detailed meeting on the country’s political situation and international developments, according to a statement issued by the JUI media cell.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Senators Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman and Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darvesh, as well as Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro. Other participants included Maulana Asjad Mahmood, Malik Sikandar Advocate and Mufti Abrar.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the prevailing political landscape and matters of international importance, particularly the situation in the Gulf region.

The JUI-F chief appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions in the Gulf and working towards a ceasefire.

According to the statement, the interior minister also requested Maulana Fazlur Rehman to postpone the party’s planned protest demonstration scheduled for Friday, in view of the current national and regional situation.