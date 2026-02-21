Saturday, February 21, 2026
HomeNationalInterior Minister meets caretaker CM Yar Muhammad Khan; assures full security support...
National

Interior Minister meets caretaker CM Yar Muhammad Khan; assures full security support for elections

45
ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with the Caretaker Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Justice (R) Yar Muhammad Khan, on Saturday. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding security arrangements during elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, maintenance of law and order, and the promotion of tourism in the region.
The Caretaker CM stated that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Gilgit-Baltistan will soon be made operational. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured full support in providing modern technology and weapons to strengthen the CTD.
The Interior Minister further assured that all requirements of Gilgit-Baltistan would be fulfilled. He stated that additional personnel would be deployed during the elections to ensure security. He emphasized that law and order will be maintained at all costs.
Mohsin Naqvi added that a safe and peaceful environment is a fundamental prerequisite for the promotion of tourism.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan