Interior Minister meets caretaker CM Yar Muhammad Khan; assures full security support for elections

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with the Caretaker Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Justice (R) Yar Muhammad Khan, on Saturday. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding security arrangements during elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, maintenance of law and order, and the promotion of tourism in the region.

The Caretaker CM stated that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Gilgit-Baltistan will soon be made operational. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured full support in providing modern technology and weapons to strengthen the CTD.

The Interior Minister further assured that all requirements of Gilgit-Baltistan would be fulfilled. He stated that additional personnel would be deployed during the elections to ensure security. He emphasized that law and order will be maintained at all costs.

Mohsin Naqvi added that a safe and peaceful environment is a fundamental prerequisite for the promotion of tourism.