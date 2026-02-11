Interior Minister inquires health of injured soldiers

PESHAWAR, Feb 11 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary( FC) and inquired after injured soldiers Adnan and Imtiaz, who are under treatment at the FC hospital.

Soldiers Adnan and Imtiaz were injured while foiling an attack by Fitna al-Khawarij.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi asked about the well-being of the injured personnel and inquired about their medical treatment.

He assured that both soldiers would be provided with the best possible medical facilities.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the high morale and determination of the injured soldiers, Adnan and Imtiaz.