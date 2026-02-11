Wednesday, February 11, 2026
HomeNationalInterior Minister inquires health of injured soldiers
National

Interior Minister inquires health of injured soldiers

57
PESHAWAR, Feb 11 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary( FC) and inquired after injured soldiers Adnan and Imtiaz, who are under treatment at the FC hospital.
Soldiers Adnan and Imtiaz were injured while foiling an attack by Fitna al-Khawarij.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi asked about the well-being of the injured personnel and inquired about their medical treatment.
He assured that both soldiers would be provided with the best possible medical facilities.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the high morale and determination of the injured soldiers, Adnan and Imtiaz.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan