Interior Minister inaugurates Cybercrime Helpline, Orders swift action on complaints

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 03 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the headquarters of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and inaugurated its new helpline center on Tuesday.

During his visit, the Minister toured various departments including the helpline center, forensic lab, and network security section. He met with the staff and appreciated their innovative efforts to combat cybercrime.

Naqvi announced that the helpline is now fully operational, and citizens can lodge cybercrime complaints by calling 1799. He directed officials to ensure quick resolution of all complaints.

Highlighting the importance of such institutions in the age of artificial intelligence, he said the NCCIA was established to meet the demands of the modern digital era.

The Minister emphasized the need for the use of advanced technology, software, and hardware to fight cybercrime effectively. He also stressed the importance of hiring talented staff and providing them with all necessary resources.

Naqvi approved the new logo and flag of the NCCIA and ordered immediate steps to address staff shortages. He also called for a plan to upgrade the agency’s headquarters.

Furthermore, the Minister approved the revival of the National Cyber Scouts Program, which will provide training and awareness to school and college students about cyber threats.

DG NCCIA Waqaruddin Syed briefed the Minister on the agency’s operations. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, and other senior officials were also present.