Interior Minister for unified action among departments to improve public service delivery

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):An important meeting was held at the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in which the heads of all attached departments of the Ministry participated. On the special directive of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a decision was made to enhance mutual cooperation among all subsidiary institutions of the Ministry of Interior.

The interior minister emphasized that mutual cooperation among all departments is extremely important. He said that all institutions should make full use of each other’s capabilities and bring ease to the lives of citizens. He stressed that the timely exchange of information and data was crucial. He further added that officers posted in foreign embassies under various departments can also provide assistance to other institutions of the Ministry. He underlined the importance of making full use of the human resources of all institutions, stating that improved coordination among departments would benefit both the government and the public.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that only officers who fulfill merit criteria should be nominated for training courses so that their professional capacity can be enhanced. He instructed all departments to submit their recommendations in this regard. Based on these recommendations, the Federal Secretary Interior will prepare a comprehensive plan and present it to Interior Minister.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Secretary Interior, Additional Secretaries Interior, and heads of departments including NADRA, Anti-Narcotics Control, FIA, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary, Rangers, National Police Academy, National Police Bureau, Passport and Immigration, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, and Islamabad Police attended the meeting.