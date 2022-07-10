Interior minister felicitates Muslim nation on eve of Eid ul Azha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Sunday felicitated Muslims around the world, especially Pakistani nation on eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

“The real meaning of Eid-ul-Adha is to acknowledge the will and pleasure of Allah over personal wishes and desires”, he said in a statement issued here.

He said they could help downtrodden segment of society only by following the Sunnah of Hazart Ibrahim (AS).

He prayed Allah Almighty to accept the spirit of sacrifice and worships of the Muslims.